<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Binance chief Changpeng Zhao branded reports surrounding the departures of senior executives "FUD," claiming they are simply part of normal staff turnover.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Zhao, co-founder and chief executive officer of the crypto exchange operator, </span><a href="https://twitter.com/cz_binance/status/1677092535871602691"><span style="font-weight: 400;">tweeted</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Friday morning Asia time that the causes of the departures were "dreamed up" by news outlets and were "completely wrong." FUD is a commonly-used term in the crypto community referring to fear, uncertainty and doubt.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"As markets and the global environment for crypto changes, as our organization evolves, and as personal situations change, there is turnover at every company. We thank all of our ex-team members for their contributions to our growth, and wish them all the best. We also congratulate our team members who have grown into these new roles. They are all truly high caliber," Zhao wrote in the tweet.</span></p>
<h2><strong>Senior execs depart</strong></h2>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A number of senior executives, including general counsel Han Ng, chief strategy officer Patrick Hillmann and SVP for compliance Steven Christie, have </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/238236/binance-senior-execs-quit-over-ceos-response-to-investigations-fortune?utm_source=rss&amp;utm_medium=rss"><span style="font-weight: 400;">informed</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Zhao of their departure this week, Fortune </span><a href="https://fortune.com/crypto/2023/07/06/binance-crisis-executives-quit-changpeng-zhao-justice-department/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reported</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Thursday, citing sources.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Fortune also reported that the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange is in full-on turmoil amid Justice Department investigations, with a mini-exodus of senior officials adding to the pressure.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Hillmann </span><a href="https://twitter.com/PRHillmann/status/1677070523740884992"><span style="font-weight: 400;">tweeted</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Thursday that he is parting ways with the company but "on good terms."</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"I've been here for two years and it's simply time for me to move on to the next challenge," Hillmann said, adding that his family was about to welcome a newborn and it was the right time to step aside.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Binance </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/238245/binance-strategy-chief-confirms-hes-leaving-company-amid-reports-of-departures"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> it didn't have anything further to share when contacted by The Block earlier today.</span></p>