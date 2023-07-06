<p>Binance chief strategy officer Patrick Hillman <a href="https://twitter.com/PRHillmann/status/1677070523740884992">confirmed</a> that he's departing the company, tweeting on Thursday that he was doing so on good terms. Fortune <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/238236/binance-senior-execs-quit-over-ceos-response-to-investigations-fortune">reported</a> earlier in the day that he, along with other top executives, were departing the company. </p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s2">“</span><span class="s2">I continue to respect and support </span><span class="s1">@cz_binance</span><span class="s2"> and am grateful for having had the incredible opportunity to work under his leadership,” Hillmann said, referring to CEO Changpeng Zhao. "I’ve been here for two years and it’s simply time for me to move on to the next challenge."</span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s2">Hillmann also noted that his family will be welcoming another child within the next few hours and said the timing was right to step aside. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s2">“I will continue to cheer on my colleagues at Binance and support this industry as it matures and evolves. Blockchain and crypto is here to stay and I am excited to watch it explode in the years ahead,” Hillmann added.</span></p>\r\n<h2>Other Binance departures reported</h2>\r\n<p>Fortune reported that general counsel Han Ng and SVP for compliance Steven Christie are also departing the company. The publication said that the executives decided to depart because of Zhao's response to an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Department of Justice. </p>\r\n<p>Binance said it didn't have anything further to share when contacted by The Block. </p>\r\n<p class="p1">The embattled exchange has been facing a number of regulatory challenges in the U.S. and abroad. The Securities and Exchange Commission has <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/233154/sec-files-suit-against-binance">accused</a> the company of lying to customers and operating in the U.S. illegally, while the DOJ is reportedly <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/229711/doj-binance-russia-sanctions">investigating</a> whether it violated sanctions against Russia. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>