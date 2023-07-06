<p>Top executives at Binance resigned this week over CEO Changpeng Zhao’s handling of regulatory investigations into the company, Fortune <a href="https://fortune.com/crypto/2023/07/06/binance-crisis-executives-quit-changpeng-zhao-justice-department/">reported</a>, citing sources.</p>\r\n<p>Senior officials at the company including general counsel Han Ng, chief strategy officer Patrick Hillmann and SVP for compliance Steven Christie told Zhao they are leaving the company, Fortune said.</p>\r\n<p>The departures follow the recent exit of Matthew Price, a former IRS agent Binance had placed in charge of global investigations and intelligence.</p>\r\n<p>Binance did immediately responded to a request for comment, Fortune said, adding that the executives decided to depart because of Zhao's response to an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Department of Justice. </p>\r\n<p>&nbsp;</p>\r\n<p>&nbsp;</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>