<p>Fundstrat co-founder Tom Lee has shared an optimistic price prediction for the leading cryptocurrency — telling CNBC that a spot Bitcoin ETF approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission could send its underlying asset's price to higher than $150,000 per coin.</p>
<p>"If the spot Bitcoin [ETF] gets approved, I think the demand will be greater than the daily supply of bitcoin," he <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ir8jYyrBY5s">said</a>, explaining: "So the clearing price — this is done by our crypto digital strategist — is over $150,000. It could even be like $180,000."</p>
<p>Lee noted that this price prediction hinges on a spot Bitcoin ETF being approved in the United States — not overseas, where one was <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/244913/spot-bitcoin-etf-jacobi">listed</a> yesterday.</p>
<p>To date, the U.S. SEC has only denied or delayed applications after years of attempts from companies to list the first spot Bitcoin ETF — and some don't believe the agency, in its current form, is likely to change course. Former SEC Office of Internet Enforcement chief John Reed Stark, for example, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/244597/sec-bitcoin-etf-john-reed-stark">believes</a> one is unlikely to be approved under the Biden administration.</p>
<p>If a spot Bitcoin ETF does not get approved, Lee still noted that the leading cryptocurrency has upside potential due to its upcoming planned daily supply reduction — known as The Halving. Bitcoin's next block having event is currently <a href="https://www.bitcoinblockhalf.com">slated</a> to occur on Apr. 26, 2024.</p>