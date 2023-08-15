<p>Jacobi Asset Management listed a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund on Euronext Amsterdam — an apparent first in Europe — with a focus on ESG alignment.</p>\r\n<p>The Jacobi FT Wilshire Bitcoin ETF claims to be "the first digital asset fund compliant with SFDR Article 8 through its decarbonization strategy," according to a press release <a href="https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230815404630/en/Jacobi-Asset-Management-lists-Europe">published</a> today. It implements a built-in Renewable Energy Certificate solution for "institutional investors to access the benefits of Bitcoin while also meeting ESG goals."</p>\r\n<p>The ETF is regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission and trades under the ticker BCOIN.</p>\r\n<p>Fidelity Digital Assets provides custodial services, while Flow Traders is a market maker. Jane Street and DRW are Authorized Participants, according to the release.</p>\r\n<p>Across the Atlantic, the United States still has no spot Bitcoin ETF — and is <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/244597/sec-bitcoin-etf-john-reed-stark">unlikely to approve one</a> in the immediate future, according to former Securities and Exchange Commission Office of Internet Enforcement chief John Reed Stark.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>