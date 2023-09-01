Premium News

PancakeSwap expands to Coinbase-incubated Ethereum layer 2 Base

Binance APAC head quits amid regulatory woes

Uniswap founder Hayden Adams hails 'based' scam tokens ruling

Coinbase set to list PayPal stablecoin PYUSD

StarkWare re-enables access to funds locked after upgrade

PancakeSwap expands to Coinbase-incubated Ethereum layer 2 Base

Binance APAC head quits amid regulatory woes

Uniswap founder Hayden Adams hails 'based' scam tokens ruling

Coinbase set to list PayPal stablecoin PYUSD

StarkWare re-enables access to funds locked after upgrade

Live
BTCUSD
$ 25,985.50 -0.04%
ETHUSD
$ 1,643.07 -0.33%
LTCUSD
$ 63.70 -0.16%
SOLUSD
$ 19.80 1.08%
Get The Scoop from The Block’s Frank Chaparro. The new biweekly crypto markets newsletter. Sign Up Now
Premium News

PancakeSwap expands to Coinbase-incubated Ethereum layer 2 Base

Binance APAC head quits amid regulatory woes

Uniswap founder Hayden Adams hails 'based' scam tokens ruling

Coinbase set to list PayPal stablecoin PYUSD

StarkWare re-enables access to funds locked after upgrade

PancakeSwap expands to Coinbase-incubated Ethereum layer 2 Base

Binance APAC head quits amid regulatory woes

Uniswap founder Hayden Adams hails 'based' scam tokens ruling

Coinbase set to list PayPal stablecoin PYUSD

StarkWare re-enables access to funds locked after upgrade