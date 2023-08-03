<p><span style="font-weight: 400">HashKey Exchange, an Asia-based cryptocurrency financial services group, has become the first outfit in Hong Kong to </span><span style="font-weight: 400">obtain a license</span><span style="font-weight: 400"> under the city’s new licensing regime, which permits crypto trading platforms to offer retail services.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">HashKey, which had previously opted in to a voluntary licensing program in the city, has upgraded its type 1 and type 7 licences and is now allowed to serve retail investors in the city, it </span><a href="https://twitter.com/HashKeyExchange/status/1686977519701164032?s=20"><span style="font-weight: 400">tweeted</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400"> Thursday.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The approval of the license comes only two months after Hong Kong </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/232961/hong-kong-crypto"><span style="font-weight: 400">launched</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400"> its new Virtual Asset Service Provider </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/193209/hong-kong-amendment-vasp-licensing-regime"><span style="font-weight: 400">licensing regime</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400"> on June 1 in an attempt to become a global hub for the crypto industry.</span></p>\r\n<h2><b>Hong Kong’s crypto ambition</b></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">While neighboring China continues to enforce a mainland ban on crypto transactions as part of a broader crackdown that started in September 2021, Hong Kong has rolled out the welcome mat for crypto firms this year — even going so far <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/228743/hong-kong-crypto-bank-accounts">as encouraging banks to work with them</a>.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">In October, Hong Kong authorities released a series of policy statements about cryptocurrencies with the goal of strengthening its position as a global financial center. In December, Hong Kong’s Legislative Council </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/193209/hong-kong-amendment-vasp-licensing-regime"><span style="font-weight: 400">passed</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400"> an amendment introducing a full licensing regime for virtual asset service providers.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Previously, HashKey and OSL were the only two licensed exchanges in the city as part of the authority’s earlier voluntary program.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Under the new rules, crypto trading platforms must obtain a license to serve retail investors in the city.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">A Hong Kong government study published in June </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/235589/hong-kong-can-draw-on-japan-singapores-lead-for-its-crypto-efforts-says-government-study"><span style="font-weight: 400">showed</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400"> growing concerns over Hong Kong lagging behind its East Asian and Gulf peers in terms of web3 development.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>