Ark Invest sells additional $43 million Coinbase shares amid COIN stock surge

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest offloaded more Coinbase shares on Wednesday, selling 283,104 COIN ($42.6 million) from two funds as its weekly sales reached $56 million, according to the company’s latest trade filing.
Ark sold 239,237 Coinbase shares ($36 million) from its Innovation ETF and 43,867 ($6.6 million) from its Next Generation Internet ETF. These sales followed the disposal of $13.4 million worth of COIN on Monday and Tuesday. The asset management company also sold $100 million worth of Coinbase shares last week as it continues to rebalance its fund weightings amid a surge in COIN stock over the last month.
Coinbase stock traded at $150.46 at market close on Wednesday, gaining 7.8% on the day. It has risen 64% over the past month to reach its highest level since April 2022, according to TradingView data. However, the stock is still about 60% below its all-time high of $343, set in November 2021.
Ark offloads GBTC as discount to NAV narrows
Ark also sold 45,864 G BTC +4.62% shares ($1.6 million) yesterday amid gains for GBTC and the underlying bitcoin it represents as GBTC's discount to NAV narrows to its lowest level since July 2021.
GBTC shares traded for $35.59 at market close on Wednesday, according to TradingView — having risen over 6.5% for the day and 19% over the past month. Bitcoin saw 5% gains yesterday and is up 17% over the past month, according to The Block’s price data.
Ark’s GBTC sales follow a significant narrowing for GBTC’s discount to net asset value in recent months from over 40% in the summer to 7.4% yesterday — the smallest in around two and a half years, according to YCharts. Discount to NAV means how much lower the market price of each share is than the value of the bitcoin it represents.
Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.