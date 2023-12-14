Ark Invest sells additional $43 million Coinbase shares amid COIN stock surge

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest offloaded more Coinbase shares on Wednesday, selling 283,104 COIN ($42.6 million) from two funds as its weekly sales reached $56 million, according to the company’s latest trade filing.

Ark sold 239,237 Coinbase shares ($36 million) from its Innovation ETF and 43,867 ($6.6 million) from its Next Generation Internet ETF. These sales followed the disposal of $13.4 million worth of COIN on Monday and Tuesday. The asset management company also sold $100 million worth of Coinbase shares last week as it continues to rebalance its fund weightings amid a surge in COIN stock over the last month.

Coinbase stock traded at $150.46 at market close on Wednesday, gaining 7.8% on the day. It has risen 64% over the past month to reach its highest level since April 2022, according to TradingView data. However, the stock is still about 60% below its all-time high of $343, set in November 2021.

Ark offloads GBTC as discount to NAV narrows

Ark also sold 45,864 G BTC +4.62% shares ($1.6 million) yesterday amid gains for GBTC and the underlying bitcoin it represents as GBTC's discount to NAV narrows to its lowest level since July 2021.

GBTC shares traded for $35.59 at market close on Wednesday, according to TradingView — having risen over 6.5% for the day and 19% over the past month. Bitcoin saw 5% gains yesterday and is up 17% over the past month, according to The Block’s price data.

Ark’s GBTC sales follow a significant narrowing for GBTC’s discount to net asset value in recent months from over 40% in the summer to 7.4% yesterday — the smallest in around two and a half years, according to YCharts. Discount to NAV means how much lower the market price of each share is than the value of the bitcoin it represents.