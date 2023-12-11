Ark Invest’s Coinbase selling spree exceeded $100 million last week after offloading another 335,860 COIN ($49.2 million) on Friday, according to the company’s latest trade filing.
Cathie Wood’s investment management firm sold 6,578 Coinbase shares ($963,000) from its Fintech Innovation ETF, 2,367 ($347,000) from its Next Generation Internet ETF and 326,925 ($47.9 million) from its Innovation ETF.
Adding to the $24.3 million worth of COIN it sold on Wednesday, $33.3 million on Tuesday and $1.4 million on Monday, Ark unloaded a total of $108.2 million in Coinbase shares from its funds last week as the stock reached its highest price since April 2022. Ark Invest had sold $15 million worth of Coinbase shares in the prior week as well.
Coinbase stock traded for $146.62 at market close on Friday, up around 7.7% on the day and more than 300% year-to-date, according to TradingView. However, the stock remains 57% down from an all-time high of $342.98 set during the peak of the last crypto bull market in November 2021.
Coinbase is currently valued at $27.3 billion, according to The Block’s data dashboard.
Ark sold more Grayscale Bitcoin Trust
Ark also sold more Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (G BTC -4.67% ) shares on Friday, offloading 102,672 ($3.7 million) as bitcoin rose above $44,000 before today’s correction.
GBTC shares traded for $35.51 at market close on Friday, having gained around 5% on the day and 332% year-to-date, according to TradingView.
GBTC daily trading volume hit $131 million on Friday, again significantly down from a peak of $1.5 billion in 2021, according to The Block’s data dashboard.
Ark’s Friday sales coincided with the price of bitcoin breaking above $44,000 until today’s correction saw it fall as much as 10% on some exchanges before rebounding. Bitcoin is up around 1.6% over the past week and 165% year-to-date, according to The Block’s price data. Bitcoin is currently trading for around $42,350.
Today’s volatility resulted in the liquidation of more than $94 million in bitcoin positions, with the majority ($85 million) being longs, contributing to a total of $360 million in liquidations across various exchanges, according to CoinGlass data.
Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.