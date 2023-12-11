Ark Invest’s Coinbase selling spree exceeded $100 million last week after offloading another 335,860 COIN ($49.2 million) on Friday, according to the company’s latest trade filing.

Cathie Wood’s investment management firm sold 6,578 Coinbase shares ($963,000) from its Fintech Innovation ETF, 2,367 ($347,000) from its Next Generation Internet ETF and 326,925 ($47.9 million) from its Innovation ETF.

Adding to the $24.3 million worth of COIN it sold on Wednesday, $33.3 million on Tuesday and $1.4 million on Monday, Ark unloaded a total of $108.2 million in Coinbase shares from its funds last week as the stock reached its highest price since April 2022. Ark Invest had sold $15 million worth of Coinbase shares in the prior week as well.

Coinbase stock traded for $146.62 at market close on Friday, up around 7.7% on the day and more than 300% year-to-date, according to TradingView. However, the stock remains 57% down from an all-time high of $342.98 set during the peak of the last crypto bull market in November 2021.

Coinbase is currently valued at $27.3 billion, according to The Block’s data dashboard.

Ark sold more Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

Ark also sold more Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (G BTC -4.67% ) shares on Friday, offloading 102,672 ($3.7 million) as bitcoin rose above $44,000 before today’s correction.

GBTC shares traded for $35.51 at market close on Friday, having gained around 5% on the day and 332% year-to-date, according to TradingView.

GBTC daily trading volume hit $131 million on Friday, again significantly down from a peak of $1.5 billion in 2021, according to The Block’s data dashboard.

Ark’s Friday sales coincided with the price of bitcoin breaking above $44,000 until today’s correction saw it fall as much as 10% on some exchanges before rebounding. Bitcoin is up around 1.6% over the past week and 165% year-to-date, according to The Block’s price data. Bitcoin is currently trading for around $42,350.

Today’s volatility resulted in the liquidation of more than $94 million in bitcoin positions, with the majority ($85 million) being longs, contributing to a total of $360 million in liquidations across various exchanges, according to CoinGlass data.