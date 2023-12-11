Long liquidations spike to over $320 million today as bitcoin, ether stumble

Market Updates • December 11, 2023, 4:24AM EST
Published 1 minute earlier on
The Block

Quick Take

  • Bitcoin dropped to $42,200 — a nearly 4% decrease.
  • Long positions were impacted, with $320 million in longs liquidated across the crypto market.

Bitcoin BTC -2.96% experienced a slight downturn today, dropping to $42,200 in the early Asian session from an earlier high of $43,800 — marking a decrease of nearly 4%. Ether also declined almost 5% to $2,230, along with most altcoins.

This downturn led to a substantial liquidation of long positions on centralized exchanges. The volatility resulted in the liquidations of more than $94 million in bitcoin positions, with the majority ($85 million) being longs.

The overall crypto market recorded $320 million in long positions being liquidated, contributing to a total of $360 million in liquidations across various exchanges, according to CoinGlass data.

In derivatives markets, liquidations occur when a trader’s position is forcibly closed due to insufficient funds to cover losses. This situation arises when market movements are unfavorable to the trader’s position, leading to the depletion of their initial margin or collateral.

THE SCOOP

Keep up with the latest news, trends, charts and views on crypto and DeFi with a new biweekly newsletter from The Block's Frank Chaparro

By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

Will Sheehan, founder of data provider Parsec, noted a surge in DeFi liquidations as well at around $2 million, stating it’s the first time in more than a year that “retail has been getting leveraged on-chain.”

Within derivatives markets, funding rates for bitcoin, ether and other cryptocurrencies dropped below +0.01% today — down from over +0.1% observed in the past few weeks — indicating reduced demand for leveraged longs, per CoinGlass data.

Heading towards 2024, analysts maintain a positive outlook on cryptocurrency. Experts at investment management firm VanEck predict Bitcoin will achieve new all-time highs by the fourth quarter of next year. This optimism is driven by expectations for the upcoming Bitcoin halving event and the potential launch of a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund.


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

About Author

Vishal Chawla is The Block’s crypto ecosystems editor and has spent over six years covering tech protocols, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and cloud computing. Vishal likes to delve deep into blockchain intricacies to ensure readers are well-informed about the continuously evolving crypto landscape. He is also a staunch advocate for rigorous security practices in the space. Before joining The Block, Vishal held positions at IDG ComputerWorld, CIO, and Crypto Briefing. He can be reached on Twitter at @vishal4c and via email at [email protected]

Editor

To contact the editor of this story:
Adam James at
[email protected]

More by Vishal Chawla