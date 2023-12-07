Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest sold further tranches of Coinbase and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust shares on Wednesday, offloading 180,422 COIN ($24.3 million) and 99,595 GBTC ($3.5 million) as its selling streak for the assets continued, according to the company’s latest trade filing.
Ark sold 12,474 Coinbase shares ($1.7 million) from its Fintech Innovation ETF, 5,369 ($723,000) from its Next Generation Internet ETF and 162,579 ($21.9 million) from its Innovation ETF. Adding to the $33.3 million worth of COIN Ark sold on Tuesday and $1.4 million on Monday, the investment management firm has offloaded $59 million in Coinbase shares from its funds this week. It also sold $15 million worth of Coinbase stock last week.
Coinbase stock traded for $134.63 at market close yesterday, up around 7% over the past week, 55% over the past month and 269% year-to-date to reach its highest level in 18 months, according to TradingView.
GBTC shares offloaded for the second consecutive day
Ark also sold 99,595 GBTC shares ($3.5 million) on Wednesday from its Next Generation Internet fund, following the 168,127 GBTC shares ($5.9 million) offloaded from the ETF on Tuesday.
GBTC shares traded for $34.92 at market close yesterday, having gained around 14% in the last week, 28% over the past month and 325% year-to-date, according to TradingView. The price of GBTC has risen alongside the recent surge in the underlying value of bitcoin — up around 16% over the last seven days, 25% over the past month and 166% year-to-date, according to The Block’s price data. Bitcoin is currently trading for around $43,302.
Ark’s recent GBTC sales follow a significant narrowing for GBTC’s discount to net asset value in recent months — meaning how much lower the market price of each share is than the value of the bitcoin it represents. GBTC’s discount to NAV has fallen from over 40% in June to around 11%, according to YCharts.
Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.