XRP price dips as Ripple co-founder says personal accounts impacted in $113 million exploit

The price of XRP -3.19% dipped on Wednesday, causing a spike in long liquidations, as Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen said there had been "unauthorized access" to "a few of my personal accounts."

Larsen's comments followed a post on X from crypto investigator ZachXBT, who said that it appeared Ripple "was hacked" for about 213 million XRP worth $112.5 million.

XRP has declined 4.4% in the past 24 hours, falling to $0.50 at 10:30 a.m. ET, according to The Block's Price Page.

Spike in XRP liquidations

The decline in the price of XRP led to the liquidation of over $4 million worth of leveraged XRP positions. The majority of those leveraged positions were longs, with around $3.8 million wiped out.

According to Coinglass data, total liquidations in the past 24 hours for all leveraged crypto positions amounted to $150 million. The majority of the liquidations were long, with $113 million wiped out, and around $36 million in liquidated short positions.

In derivatives markets, liquidations take place when a trader's position is forcibly closed due to insufficient funds to cover losses. This situation arises when market movements are unfavorable to the trader's position, resulting in the depletion of their initial margin or collateral.

Bitcoin's price is down 1.6% over the past day. It was trading at $42,916 at 10:30 a.m. ET.