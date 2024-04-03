<p>The web3 artificial intelligence firm Raiinmaker raised $7.5 million in seed funding, bringing the firm's total funding to $10 million. </p>\r\n<p>The venture firms Jump Capital and Cypher Capital co-led the round, which saw additional support from Gate.io Labs, MEXC Global, Krypital Group, Alphabit, Launchpool, New Tribe Capital, Coach K, Axia 8 Ventures, Sheesha Finance, Andromeda Capital, Arcanum Capital, GDA Capital, Alpha Sigma Capital and others. </p>\r\n<p>Raiinmaker is building decentralized AI tools and web3 infrastructure to undergird sports, gaming and entertainment projects, according to a company release. Users can train AI from their iOS or Android phones, receiving rewards proportional to their impact on the AI models. </p>\r\n<p>"There’s a perfect confluence of events occurring right now with the collision of decentralized AI, performant blockchain infrastructure and the crypto market bull run," Raiinmaker Founder and CEO J.D. Seraphine told The Block. "Our team has been building for years to get here and we are excited that our moment has finally arrived."</p>\r\n<p>Raiinmaker intends to launch its mainnet in April 2024. Seraphine added that the launch of its native token COIIN will occur shortly after.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>