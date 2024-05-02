<p>Rollup platform AltLayer has rolled out the second phase of its staking program, introducing the restaked ALT token or reALT.</p>\r\n<p>AltLayer is a decentralized protocol that enables developers to create rollups from software stacks such as OP Stack, Arbitrum, and Polygon CDK, described as rollup-as-a-service. The project also plans to introduce what are known as “restaked rollups” — Layer 2 projects that leverage EigenLayer’s restaking mechanism to bootstrap network security.</p>\r\n<p>AltLayer’s native ALT token was <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/274436/altlayer-airdrop-fully-diluted-value">launched</a> in January, with ALT staking subsequently <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/284946/altlayer-enables-token-staking-unveils-fast-finality-service-for-rollups">enabled</a> in March. Restaked ALT is an auto-compounding ERC-20 token now issued to users staking ALT in AltLayer’s main staking pool that automatically accumulates the rewards earned on a weekly basis.</p>\r\n<p>Existing holders of the underlying stALT token (staked ALT) — an ERC-1155 token representing the staking contribution of holders in the staking pool — can also convert stALT to reALT using AltLayer’s staking portal tool.</p>\r\n<h2>How reALT works</h2>\r\n<p>Once issued, reALT can be used in multiple pools for restaked rollups, such as the Xterio pool, the AltLayer team <a href="https://blog.altlayer.io/altlayer-staking-enters-phase-ii-with-restaked-alt-realt-token-117a222729f4">explained</a> in a blog post on Thursday. This enables users to simultaneously participate in more than one pool, gaining exposure to other restaked rollup communities and incentives, without unstaking from the main ALT staking pool, to increase their staking yields.</p>\r\n<p>Important changes in phase two include the deprecation of the initial Xterio LaunchPool, with a new reALT-powered pool taking its place, enabling existing stakers to immediately withdraw and migrate. The main ALT staking pool also currently enables immediate withdrawals, though the cooldown period will be reinstated to 21 days, seven days after the start of phase two, the team said.</p>\r\n<p>The introduction of reALT is key to the AltLayer ecosystem, ensuring more staker engagement in preparation for its upcoming MACH Alpha launch — a fast finality service to help secure and scale Layer 2 rollups — they added.</p>\r\n<p>In February, AltLayer announced it had <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/277994/altlayer-strategic-fundraising-round-polychain-capital-hack-vc">raised $14.4 million</a> in a strategic funding round co-led by Polychain Capital and Hack VC.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>