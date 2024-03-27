<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">AltLayer has enabled the staking of native tokens, letting holders contribute to the economic security of its ecosystem.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The native token of the rollup platform AltLayer first <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/274436/altlayer-airdrop-fully-diluted-value">went live</a> in January.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">AltLayer is a decentralized protocol that enables developers to create rollups from software stacks such as OP Stack, Arbitrum Stack, ZKStack, and Polygon CDK, described as rollup-as-a-service.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The launch of ALT token staking initiates the multi-phased rollout of <a href="https://docs.altlayer.io/altlayer-documentation/public-testnets/mach-alpha-for-inevm">MACH Alpha</a>, a fast finality service for Layer 2 rollups. This service will be used to secure and help scale Layer 2 solutions. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">MACH Alpha is being developed as an actively validated service on EigenLayer, leveraging its restaking mechanism to bootstrap economic security. MACH Alpha will be the first AVS under the restaked rollup framework to serve two of the largest rollups: <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/283567/op-mainnet-tests-fault-proofs-in-bid-to-strengthen-network-security?utm_source=rss&amp;utm_medium=rss">OP Mainnet</a> and Arbitrum One.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">AltLayer plans to introduce what are known as “restaked rollups” — Layer 2 projects that leverage EigenLayer’s restaking mechanism to bootstrap network security.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">AltLayer has encouraged EigenLayer operators and liquid restaking providers to get involved with MACH Alpha, offering channels for collaboration.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>