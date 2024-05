LayerZero co-founder Bryan Pellegrino confirmed late last night that LayerZero Labs employees will be ineligible for the project’s upcoming airdrop and strictly forbidden from claiming its tokens.

"Will announce something publicly about this; every LayerZero Labs employee is 100% restricted from claiming and has no eligibility," Pellegrino, CEO of LayerZero Labs, wrote on X.

"It will be a fireable offense and has been announced internally for some time and has always been the case," he added.