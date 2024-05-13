<p>Spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the United States returned to net inflows of $116.8 million last week after enduring four consecutive weeks of outflows totaling more than $1 billion.</p>\r\n<p>Grayscale’s converted Bitcoin Trust was the only spot bitcoin ETF to register net outflows last week, with $171.1 million leaving the higher-fee fund. That came despite GBTC breaking its <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/292522/grayscale-gbtc-spot-bitcoin-etf-sees-63-million-usd-inflows-ending-78-day-outflow-streak">78-day outflow streak</a> with $63 million worth of net inflows on May 3 and a further $3.9 million last Monday.</p>\r\n<p>Fidelity’s FBTC dominated last week’s net inflows, adding $111.3 million, followed by Ark Invest’s ARKB, which generated $82.8 million worth of net inflows. BlackRock’s previously dominant spot bitcoin ETF, IBIT, has been more subdued in recent weeks — witnessing its first net daily outflows on May 1. IBIT came in third last week, registering $48.1 million in net inflows. Total net inflows for the ETFs combined currently stand at $11.7 billion.</p>\r\n<p>Overall flows for the spot bitcoin ETFs have slowed significantly since peaking at a net daily inflow of $1.05 billion on March 12, according to The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-flows">data dashboard</a>. Bitcoin subsequently dropped 23% from its latest all-time high of $73,836 on March 14 to a low of $56,500 on May 1 before recovering. Bitcoin is currently trading for around $62,700, according to The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">price page</a>.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-flows/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Flows" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>The turnaround in flows was also mirrored by the global crypto investment product market seeing net inflows totaling $130 million for the first time in five weeks — inclusive of the U.S. spot bitcoin ETF net flows — according to a <a href="https://blog.coinshares.com/volume-182-digital-asset-fund-flows-weekly-report-b4608e30d123">report</a> from CoinShares on Monday.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_294025"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 674px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-294025" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/05/Screenshot-2024-05-13-at-11.56.52.png" alt="Weekly crypto asset flows. Weekly crypto asset flows. Image: CoinShares.

Spot bitcoin ETF trading volume also subdued

Despite the flow reversal, trading volume for the U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs declined to $7.4 billion last week, having generated $11 billion in the week prior, according to The Block's data dashboard.

The volume decline was again mirrored in the global crypto exchange-traded product market falling to $8 billion last week compared to a $17 billion April weekly average. 

"These volumes highlight ETP investors are participating less in the crypto ecosystem at present, representing 22% of total volumes on global trusted exchanges relative to 31% last month," CoinShares Head of Research James Butterfill wrote.

Daily trading volume has declined significantly after reaching a record $9.9 billion on March 5 — as bitcoin first broke past its prior cycle peak of around $69,000.

However, cumulative trading volume for the U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs since they launched on Jan. 11 broke the $250 billion mark last week and now totals $254 billion.

Spot bitcoin and ether ETF hype dies down

The spot bitcoin ETF hype had appeared to have died down, with April's net monthly outflows reaching $343.5 million, ending their three-month inflow streak and spilling into May. 