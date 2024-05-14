<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">OKX has officially launched its spot and derivatives crypto trading platform in Australia, the company announced on Tuesday. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">OKX said in a statement that it will offer spot trading services to all Australian users, while derivatives trading will only be available for verified wholesale clients. Its users in Australia can also deposit and withdraw AUD through most Australian banks to gain access to a total of 85 crypto tokens, or 170 crypto spot pairs. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The launch comes a year after OKX established its Sydney office to assemble its team in management, legal, compliance and other specialties. “I’m proud to say we have assembled a great local team that will ensure OKX contributes to Australia’s crypto industry for years to come,” said Jamie Kennedy, general manager of OKX Australia.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The crypto platform has been expanding its global presence, obtaining the virtual asset service provider </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/272779/okx-vasp-dubai"><span style="font-weight: 400;">license in Dubai</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> and an </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281948/okx-gets-in-principle-license-approval-in-singapore"><span style="font-weight: 400;">in-principle license in Singapore</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> earlier this year. Last month, OKX launched its own Ethereum-based zero-knowledge </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/288372/okx-launches-new-layer-2-mainnet-x-layer"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Layer 2 network</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> named X Layer to give its 50 million global users access to various decentralized applications.</span></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/spot/cryptocurrency-exchange-volume-monthly/embed" title="Cryptocurrency Monthly Exchange Volume" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">OKX was the world’s third-largest crypto exchange by monthly trading volume in April, following only Binance and Bybit, and generated over $110.7 billion in trading in the month, according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/spot/cryptocurrency-exchange-volume-monthly"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block's data dashboard</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>