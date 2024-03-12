<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Cryptocurrency exchange OKX announced today that its Singapore subsidiary has received in-principle approval for a Major Payment Institution license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Singapore is a priority market and we've been investing here for some time,” said Hong Fang, president of OKX, in a press release. “The in-principle approval from MAS is not only a validation of our commitment to date, but also an exciting opportunity for us to continue as a responsible contributor to the Singapore crypto ecosystem.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The in-principle approval brings OKX closer to its goal of providing digital payment token services in the city-state, its press release said.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">OKX, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, processed over $75 billion worth of crypto in February, while Binance, its major rival, saw a monthly volume of $506 billion, according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/spot/cryptocurrency-exchange-volume-monthly"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data from The Block</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. OKX also recently launched a </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/279264/okx-turkey"><span style="font-weight: 400;">regional subsidiary</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in Turkey, further expanding its global presence. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The MAS has given the full license to several crypto service providers, including Blockchain.com, Circle, Coinbase and Ripple. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>