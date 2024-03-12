Introducing GMCI Indices: Track the crypto market with confidence.
·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Reports
Prices
Indices
Podcasts
Events
Learn
Newsletters
Live
BTCUSD
$72,017.34 1.08%
ETHUSD
$4,034.79 2.19%
LTCUSD
$98.47 1.58%
SOLUSD
$149.90 0.91%