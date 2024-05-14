<p>Spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the United States saw nearly $66 million in total net inflows yesterday — pushing the products' cumulative total net inflow since their listings to nearly $11.75 billion.</p>\r\n<p>The most popular spot bitcoin ETF was Fidelity's ofering. The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund garnered $39 million in one-day net inflows, per <a href="https://sosovalue.xyz/assets/etf/us-btc-spot">data</a> from SoSo Value.</p>\r\n<p>The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB) and VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (HODL) also brought in $20 million and $7 million, respectively.</p>\r\n<p>No other spot bitcoin ETFs — including Grayscale's converted Bitcoin Trust, GBTC, which has seen some $18 billion in cumulative net outflows — recorded net flows in either direction.</p>\r\n<p>Though yesterday saw spot bitcoin ETF volumes pick up to their highest level since the start of the month, the overall trend is still down, as illustrated by data from The Block's Data Dashboard.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/bitcoin-spot-etf-volumes/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Volumes" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Spot bitcoin ETFs' daily assets under management have decreased slightly but steadily since early April — mirroring more outflows in recent weeks.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-assets-daily/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF AUM (Daily)" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Meanwhile, in Hong Kong, the special administrative region's bitcoin ETFs reportedly saw <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/294224/hong-kongs-spot-bitcoin-and-ether-etfs-experience-largest-net-daily-outflows-since-debut">net outflows on 535 BTC yesterday</a> — which, according to K33 Research senior analyst Vetle Lunde, <a href="https://twitter.com/VetleLunde/status/1790271437565001882">pushes</a> the region's aggregated bitcoins under management to back below its seed BUM.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>