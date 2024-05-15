<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Crypto investment firm BlockTower Capital has seen its main hedge fund “partially drained” by fraudsters, according to a Bloomberg report citing sources familiar with the matter.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bloomberg </span><a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-05-15/crypto-investment-firm-blocktower-capital-suffers-losses-in-hack"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reported</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on Wednesday that BlockTower’s main hedge fund had been compromised, and the assets were still missing. The attacker has not been apprehended, and the firm did not disclose the specific amount of funds stolen. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">BlockTower has hired blockchain forensics experts to investigate the case, according to the report. The firm did not immediately respond to The Block’s request for further comment.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In February 2023, BlockTower appeared to have lost $1.55 million of TrueFi tokens in an exploit, The Block </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/212893/blocktower-capital-appears-to-lose-1-55-million-in-dexible-exploit"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reported</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> at the time. Last year, the firm wound down a crypto fund that once managed over $100 million worth of assets, according to Bloomberg.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Founded in 2017, BlockTower has made investments in notable crypto or web3 firms, including Dapper Labs, Sky Mavis, Aptos Labs, according to </span><a href="https://app.dealroom.co/investors/blocktower_capital/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> from Dealroom.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>