<p>Animoca Brands, already a prolific investor in crypto video game projects, announced it led a $7 million round in the gaming platform Param Labs.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Based in the United Arab Emirates, </span>Param Labs boasts a fairly robust online community. The company said it has more than <span style="font-weight: 400;">2.5 million followers on X across all its pages, in addition to 500,000 Discord users,</span> according to a statement. The platform also has 300,000 daily active users, said Param Labs.</p>\r\n<p>"This collaboration aligns with our shared vision to redefine the gaming landscape, ensuring that gamers are the true owners of their digital assets," <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/288773/animoca-brands-has-558-million-in-digital-assets-according-to-unaudited-disclosure">Animoca Brands</a> co-founder and executive chairman Yat Siu said in the statement. Siu also made a "strategic investment" into Param Labs, according to the statement.</p>\r\n<p>Other participating investors included <span style="font-weight: 400;">Delphi Ventures and Cypher Capital. </span></p>\r\n<p>Param Labs aims to build a gaming ecosystem that will be governed by its native PARAM token, which will soon be launched, the company also said. The company's first game, "Kiraverse," is a play-to-earn, multiplayer shooter.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>