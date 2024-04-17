Animoca Brands has $558 million in digital assets according to unaudited disclosure

In its latest unaudited financial disclosures, Animoca Brands said it holds $558 million in digital assets on its balance sheet.

The prolific web3 investor also said it has $291 million in cash and stablecoins. Animoca Brands has invested in a diverse slate of blockchain companies like Kraken, MetaMask and Ledger, according to its website.

"Having continued to build and expand through the difficult cryptocurrency market of 2023, the company is now well placed to capitalize on the market rebound evident over the last few months," Animoca Brands said in its statement.

The company also said the financials it released on Wednesday "excludes the value of the Company’s approximately 400 minority investments in Web3 companies, for which valuation work is ongoing."

Animoca Brands stated its "audited financial statements for the fiscal year 2021 are in progress." The company finally released its 2020 financials last year after a lengthy delay.

The company said its off-balance sheet token reserves for "all Animoca Brands web3 subsidiaries" is roughly $1.8 billion, made up of approximately $1.3 billion in liquid tokens and $542 million in lower-liquidity tokens.

Animoca Brands also has multiple subsidiaries, including metaverse platform The Sandbox.