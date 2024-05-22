<p>U.S. prosecutors are suggesting an imprisonment term of five to seven years for former FTX executive Ryan Salame, who pleaded guilty to criminal charges last September.</p>\r\n<p>Salame’s lawyers have <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/294685/former-ftx-executive-ryan-salame-asks-for-no-more-than-18-months-in-prison">urged the court</a> to hand out a lenient sentence of no more than 18 months in prison, but prosecutors noted in a <a href="https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/67772540/436/united-states-v-bankman-fried/">sentencing memo</a> released Tuesday that a substantial term of incarceration — well above the 18 months’ imprisonment Salame requested — is required.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“The defendant’s assertion that his crimes were intended only to help FTX and the cryptocurrency industry more generally are not mitigating and also belied by the evidence, which indicates that the defendant personally benefited in numerous ways from his criminal actions,” the prosecutors wrote. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Only a substantial incarceratory sentence could appropriately reflect the nature and seriousness of his conduct and afford adequate deterrence,” the prosecutors added.</span></p>\r\n<p>However, Salame’s attorneys argued that he did not play a central role in fraudulent activity and lost much of his personal fortune with the collapse of FTX. Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was found guilty of defrauding clients and sentenced to nearly 25 years in prison.</p>\r\n<p>Salame’s sentencing is <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/287591/former-ftx-exec-ryan-salames-sentencing-set-for-may-28">scheduled</a> for May 28 in a New York courtroom. He was a high-ranking executive at Alameda Research and then at FTX.com from 2019 to 2022, according to the memo.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The prosecutors said Salame committed serious crimes to “foster the growth of FTX and burnish Bankman-Fried’s image.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“The campaign finance offense is one of the largest-ever in American history, and the unlicensed money transmitting business exchanged more than $1 billion without proper supervision,” the prosecutors added.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>