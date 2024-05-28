<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Political spending for upcoming elections in the U.S. may have prompted regulators to approve spot Ethereum products and lawmakers to pass a crypto markets bill. That could bode well for other bills, including one to regulate stablecoin, in the near future, according to investment bank TD Cowen. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Pro-crypto super political action committee Fairshake PAC and its affiliates have raised more than $100 million for the 2024 election, TD Cowen said in a note on Tuesday, citing a <a href="https://www.citizen.org/article/cryptobros-united-fairshake-super-pac-2024-elections/"><span class="s2">report</span></a> from consumer advocacy group Public Citizen. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">"We believe this monetary heft helps explain why the SEC approved Ether ETFs and why the House overwhelmingly passed crypto market structure legislation," </span><span class="s3">TD Cowen Washington Research Group, led by Jaret Seiberg, wrote in a note on Tuesday. <span class="s1">"We see this as positive for the stable coin bill this year and market structure in 2025." </span></span></p>\r\n<p class="p5"><span class="s1">Last week, the Securities and Exchange Commission unexpectedly <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296304/sec-approves-ethereum-etfs"><span class="s4">approved</span></a> eight spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds, with some <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/295771/secs-lack-of-internal-coordination-suggests-ethereum-etf-pivot-entirely-political-source-says"><span class="s4">speculating</span></a> that politics played a role. A day before the SEC's approvals, the U.S. House <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296115/us-house-passes-market-structure-bill-to-regulate-the-crypto-industry"><span class="s4">passed</span></a> a market structure bill to regulate the crypto industry, which garnered some Democratic support, including former Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">A stablecoin bill was seen as low-hanging fruit, but it was entangled in who should be the primary regulator for stablecoin issuers — the federal government or state regulators. A House version passed out of that body's Financial Services Committee last year. The committee's chair, Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., and Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., have said they're working on it. </span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p3"><span class="s1">PAC spending </span></h2>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">Crypto industry super PACs have raised more than $100 million for the 2024 election, Public Citizen said in a report published earlier this month. More than half of the funds come from "direct corporate expenditures, such as Coinbase and Ripple Labs, while the rest come from crypto executives and venture capitalists, the group said. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">Fairshake and its affiliates make up the third largest PAC in the U.S. and spent $10 million against Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., in her primary race seeking the Senate seat there, Public Citizen said. When she lost, Porter <a href="https://x.com/katieporteroc/status/1765621658382168271"><span class="s4">criticized</span></a> the "$10 million+ on attack ads" against her. <span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">"Few things speak louder in politics than campaign contributions. Incumbents do not want to face challengers who receive cash from single-issue PACs," TD Cowen said on Tuesday. "And they want to get that cash themselves to ensure their re-election."<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>