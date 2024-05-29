<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A U.S. federal judge has ordered the Securities and Exchange Commission to pay legal fees of about $1.8 million in its case against Digital Licensing Inc., doing business as Debt Box. The judge dismissed the SEC’s case against Debt Box without prejudice, meaning the case could potentially be reopened in the future.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In an order filed on Tuesday, Utah District Court Judge Robert Shelby </span><a href="https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/67660309/312/securities-and-exchange-commission-v-digital-licensing/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">ruled</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that the SEC needs to pay the attorney fees and relevant legal fees. “In this Order, the court ensures the final amount of fees requested by Defendants and the Receiver is reasonable,” the filing said.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In another Tuesday </span><a href="https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/67660309/313/securities-and-exchange-commission-v-digital-licensing/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">filing</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, the judge ruled that the case has been dismissed without prejudice as per SEC’s request. “The Commission argues dismissal without prejudice is appropriate because it will protect investors and the public interest, and will not cause Defendants legal prejudice,” the filing noted.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“The court has imposed sanctions on the SEC, requiring them to cover the attorney fees and costs that D.E.B.T. Box incurred during this legal battle. This is a significant step towards justice and transparency,” Debt Box wrote in an X </span><a href="https://x.com/TheDebtBox/status/1795543929904824522"><span style="font-weight: 400;">post</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> following the order. “This means the case is closed, and any future action by the SEC would have to go through Judge Shelby.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In July 2023, the SEC filed a complaint against Debt Box, accusing it of “defrauding investors of at least $49 million.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The federal judge, however, previously </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/283229/utah-judge-denies-secs-motion-to-dismiss-debt-box-case-imposes-sanctions"><span style="font-weight: 400;">criticized the SEC</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in a March filing, particularly on the agency’s conduct in getting the temporary restraining order, which included an asset freeze and a court-appointed receiver to assume control of the company.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In April, two SEC’s lawyers, who were heading the case against Debt Box, </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/290213/sec-lawyers-resign-after-judge-blasts-agency-for-abuse-of-power-in-crypto-fraud-trial-bloomberg"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reportedly resigned</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> after the Utah judge said the case was “marred by false statements and misrepresentations.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The SEC </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/269087/sec-admits-it-made-inaccurate-statements-in-utah-crypto-case"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said in December</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that it had made inaccurate statements, saying it “fell short” of the expectations to be accurate and candid in court.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>