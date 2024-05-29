<p>The Worldcoin team's efforts to win over world leaders reached a new stage on Wednesday as two of the projects principal proponents, Tools for Humanity co-founders Sam Altman and Alex Blania, met with Argentinian President Javier Milei to discuss investing in the South American country.</p>\r\n<p>Tools for Humanity, which was co-founded by Blania and OpenAI CEO Altman, is the main developer behind the Worldcoin project.</p>\r\n<p>"During the meeting, [the Worldcoin team] discussed the advancement of artificial intelligence, how to prepare humanity for AI and its potential investments in Argentina," according to a statement. </p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_297452"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 1290px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-297452 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/05/Untitled.png" alt="" width="1280" height="1168" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Worldcoin meeting with Argentina President Javier Milei. Image: Worldcoin.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>While Worldcoin has faced scrutiny from various governments, the project has been making recent efforts to improve its image regarding the protection of personal data. Last month, Altman and Blania <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/290520/sam-altmans-worldcoin-meets-malaysian-leaders-as-crypto-project-aims-to-bolster-government-ties">met with government leaders</a> in Malaysia.</p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca=""><span data-v-f87c67ca="">When the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/263865/argentinas-new-president-could-supercharge-nations-use-of-crypto" data-v-f87c67ca="">seemingly pro-Bitcoin </a>Milei was elected president of Argentina at the end of last year, some expected it might help usher in increased adoption of the cryptocurrency in his country. However, some regulations <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/287008/argentinas-dreams-of-greater-crypto-adoption-imperiled-by-new-regulation-mileis-shifting-rhetoric">unveiled in April</a> then called into question whether or not Milei's administration is committed to advancing crypto.</span></p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">Worldcoin gives out its WLD token to people who have their eyeballs scanned to prove their humanity. The Worldcoin project is one of a handful of initiatives and companies focused on creating proof-of-humanity tools amid advancements in artificial intelligence and the belief the internet will become increasingly populated by AI agents. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>