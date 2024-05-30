<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Singapore-based digital market infrastructure firm Marketnode announced today that it closed its Series A investment round, led by global banking heavyweight HSBC and its existing shareholder Temasek. The company did not disclose the exact amount of the funding.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Marketnode said it will use the investment to expand neutral financial market infrastructure for key asset classes in the financial sector, including digital fixed-income and structured products. The company aims to build a multi-asset ecosystem starting in the Asia-Pacific, the release said.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“The marriage of Marketnode’s [financial market infrastructure] operational expertise and HSBC’s market leading global platform represents a unique opportunity to shape the next generation of trusted and neutral market infrastructure,” said Marketnode President Rehan Ahmed.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Furthermore, the collaboration will boost the launch of Fundnode, Marketnode’s investment fund infrastructure powered by distributed ledger technology, as well as future offerings of tokenized assets.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Marketnode, the digital asset venture founded by Temasek and SGX Group, has been collaborating with HSBC since 2020. The pair participated in </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/294425/deutsche-bank-asset-tokenization-project-guardian"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Project Guardian</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, the asset tokenization initiative led by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, as well as other digital bond initiatives. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Temasek is </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/285991/singapore-widens-crypto-regulation-introduces-enhanced-user-protection-requirements"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Singapore</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">’s state-owned investment company, while SGX Group operates the Singapore Exchange.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, Singapore has been applying more regulations for crypto on top of its stringent licensing regime. Last month, Singapore authorities announced they are </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/285991/singapore-widens-crypto-regulation-introduces-enhanced-user-protection-requirements"><span style="font-weight: 400;">expanding the scope</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> of companies regulated under its payment services rules to supervise digital asset firms in anti-money laundering and user protection.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>