<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Elon Musk rebutted reports that he “discussed crypto” with 2024 Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Pretty sure I’ve never discussed crypto with Trump, although I am generally in favor of things that shift power from government to the people, which crypto can do,” Musk </span><a href="https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1796211398088810731?s=46&amp;t=v4MeJk18PFydz-g2BpdAVg"><span style="font-weight: 400;">wrote</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in a post on X, the social media platform he owns.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Tesla CEO responded to a post referencing a Bloomberg </span><a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-05-30/musk-counsels-trump-on-crypto-in-sign-of-billionaire-s-influence"><span style="font-weight: 400;">report</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, claiming Musk counseled Trump on cryptocurrency and discussed having the billionaire speak at the upcoming Republican national convention. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Late Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal </span><a href="https://www.wsj.com/politics/donald-trump-elon-musk-alliance-d1fe43e3"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reported</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that Trump was considering a “possible advisory role” for Musk, should the former president reclaim the White House in this November’s election.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">According to the report, the two discussed ways for Musk to have "formal input and influence" over economic and border security policies. In March, following a meeting with Trump in Florida, Musk said he aims "to use his clout...to help defeat Biden by galvanizing the support of influential allies," the WSJ said, citing a person familiar with his thinking.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Trump has previously voiced skepticism of cryptocurrencies, but he seems to be changing his tune. Shortly before his scheduled address at the Libertarian National Convention last week, </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296773/donald-trump-once-a-bitcoin-skeptic-declares-support-for-crypto-in-truth-social-post"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Trump said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> he’s feeling “positive and open-minded” to the crypto industry. He also </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296779/donald-trump-pledges-to-free-ross-ulbricht-stop-cbdcs-and-support-self-custody-in-speech-to-libertarian-convention"><span style="font-weight: 400;">endorsed clemency</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> for Ross Ulbricht, who has served 11 years of a life sentence for creating the dark web marketplace Silk Road.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign has begun reaching out to crypto industry players over the past two weeks for guidance on “crypto community and policy,” </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/297504/biden-campaign-shifts-crypto-stance-engages-crypto-industry-presidential-elections-2024"><span style="font-weight: 400;">sources told The Block</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. The sources noticed a significant “shift” in tone from the Biden administration and campaign toward crypto.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Musk, the world’s richest person, helped dogecoin surge to all-time highs in the summer of 2021 with his frequent </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/104398/elon-musk-twitter-poll-tesla-dogecoin"><span style="font-weight: 400;">tweets</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> and </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/93723/elon-musk-removes-bitcoin-twitter-bio-dogecoin"><span style="font-weight: 400;">endorsements</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> of the memecoin. This past March, Musk </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/282407/elon-musk-tesla-with-dogecoin"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> people would eventually be able to purchase Tesla automobiles with Dogecoin cryptocurrency.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In December 2023, </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/268941/elon-musk-says-he-spends-hardly-any-time-at-all-thinking-about-cryptocurrency"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Musk claimed</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> he spends “hardly” any time thinking about cryptocurrency.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. 