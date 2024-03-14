<p>Elon Musk stated that people would eventually be able to purchase Tesla automobiles with Dogecoin cryptocurrency during his recent visit to the company’s manufacturing plant, Giga Berlin. The car company already lets users <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/130239/tesla-appears-testing-dogecoin-payment-option">purchase merchandise</a> with Dogecoin. </p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“When can you buy Tesla with Dogecoin? At some point, I think we should enable that.” Musk said in a </span><a href="https://twitter.com/dogeofficialceo/status/1768087572234793050"><span style="font-weight: 400;">video</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> uploaded by X user @dogeofficialceo, answering a query about car purchases with Dogecoin. “You can buy Tesla merch with Doge, which is cool. So, Dogecoin to the moon.” </span></p>\r\n<p>Musk has previously expressed his fondness for the dog-themed memecoin on multiple occasions.</p>\r\n<p>His latest support for the token follows his comments that may indicate a waning interest in cryptocurrencies in general. Last year, Musk <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/268941/elon-musk-says-he-spends-hardly-any-time-at-all-thinking-about-cryptocurrency">mentioned</a> that he no longer devotes much time to thinking about cryptocurrencies. The CEO of Tesla also <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/243375/elon-musk-x-crypto-token-never">stated</a> on X that the social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, would “never” launch a crypto token.</p>\r\n<p>Musk's comments have historically influenced Dogecoin's value.</p>\r\n<p>Notably, Dogecoin's price increased by 6.9% in the past 24 hours to $0.185 at the time of writing, according to The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248356/dogecoin-doge-usd">price page</a>. The cryptocurrency has surged nearly 100% year-to-date.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>