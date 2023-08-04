<p>In a reply on the social media platform he owns, Elon Musk declared that X (formerly Twitter) will "never" launch its own crypto token.</p>\r\n<p>Musk's statement came in response to a warning from user @cb_doge, who urged users not to fall for fake tokens or memecoins masquerading as official X-sanctioned crypto projects — or news articles discussing them.</p>\r\n<p>"Elon Musk and X never launched a crypto token," the user wrote, to which Musk <a href="https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1687662311010631680?s=46">replied</a>: "And we never will."</p>\r\n<p>Perhaps unsurprising to some, a slew of low-cap tokens exist with names associating themselves to X, Twitter or Musk — such as X/TWITTER, ELON BUYS TWITTER (EBT), CryptoTwitter (CT), TWITTERDOGE (TDOGE) and many others.</p>\r\n<p>Musk himself has long been closely associated with dominant-memecoin Dogecoin. The X owner once <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/224621/dogecoin-skyrockets">changed then-Twitter's logo to the Dogecoin logo</a> — causing, at the time, a 27% surge in the coin's price.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>