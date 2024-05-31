<p>The Uniswap Foundation, the organization overseeing the decentralized exchange Uniswap, delayed the vote for UNI staking and delegation rewards slated for Friday. </p>\r\n<p>The postponement was due to a "stakeholder" discussing concerns with the Foundation that prompted more attention. UNI's price fell following the announcement.</p>\r\n<p>"Last week, we announced that the first proposal to activate Uniswap Protocol Governance would be deployed onchain today," the Foundation <a href="https://x.com/UniswapFND/status/1796590521072119927">wrote</a> on the social media platform X. "Over the last week, a stakeholder raised a new issue relating to this work that requires additional diligence on our end to fully vet. Due to the immutable nature and sensitivity of our proposed upgrade, we have made the difficult decision to postpone posting this vote."</p>\r\n<p>"This was unexpected, and we apologize for the postponement. We will keep the community apprised of any material changes and will update you all once we feel more certain about future timeframes," it added. </p>\r\n<p>Uniswap's UNI token traded at $10.20 after seeing an 8.7% drop in the past day, as of 2:00 p.m. ET (18:00 UTC) on May 31, according to The Block <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248366/uniswap-uni-usd">Prices</a>.</p>\r\n<p>The proposal, introduced in <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/278840/uniswap-foundation-proposal-suggests-turning-on-rewards-for-uni-token-holders">February</a>, aims to compensate dedicated Uniswap stakers and delegates for high-quality participation. To prepare for the initially scheduled May 31 vote, UNI holders had to delegate their tokens on the platform before the voting went live to participate, the Uniswap Foundation <a href="https://x.com/UniswapFND/status/1794096255590617411">explained</a> a week earlier.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>