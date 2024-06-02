<p>June promises to be another significant month for token unlocks in the world of crypto, as significant projects unlock over $650 million worth of tokens at current prices.</p>\r\n<p>Much of that sum is made up of dual $100 million unlocks from Ethereum Layer 2 network Arbitrum and buzzy Layer 1 Aptos, though a wide variety of projects and protocols plan to unlock tokens in June. Here are all the significant unlocks coming up this month, according to <a href="https://token.unlocks.app/">Token Unlocks</a> data. </p>\r\n<h2>Aptos: June 12, $100 million</h2>\r\n<p>Aptos, one of two projects largely staffed by former members of Facebook's Libra currency project (the other one being Sui), will unlock another 2.59% of its circulating supply on May 12, 11.31 million tokens at a current value of around $100 million. </p>\r\n<h2>ImmutableX: June 14, $55 million</h2>\r\n<p>Web3 gaming firm ImmutableX will unlock 1.72% of its circulating supply, 25.5 million tokens at a current value of $55 million, on June 13. VanEck said <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/266840/imx-token-surges-as-vaneck-says-release-of-new-blockchain-based-video-games-like-illuvium-next-year-could-boost-value">last December</a> that the release of Web3 games like Illuvium could catapult ImmutableX into a top 25 token by market cap in 2024. </p>\r\n<h2>StarkNet: June 15, $75 million</h2>\r\n<p>StarkNet, the Ethereum Layer 2 network which <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/283593/starknet-parallel-execution">unveiled its 2024 roadmap in March</a> and promised to enhance throughput and reduce transaction fees, will unlock 64 million tokens on June 15, representing 5.6% of the token's circulating supply. The current value of the tokens is about $75 million. </p>\r\n<h2>Arbitrum: June 16, $103 million</h2>\r\n<p>Arbitrum, which recently became the first Layer 2 network to hit <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/292655/arbitrum-surpasses-150-billion-in-total-transaction-volume-on-uniswap">$150 billion total volume on Uniswap</a>, will unlock 3.2% of its circulating supply on June 16. The 92.6 million tokens have a current value of about $103 million. </p>\r\n<h2>Space ID: June 22, $56 million</h2>\r\n<p>Space ID protocol, which aims to become a one-stop shop for different on-chain domains, will unlock another 18.3% of its circulating supply as part of its regular token unlock schedule on June 22. The 78.5 million tokens have a current value of about $56 million. </p>\r\n<h2>Optimism: June 30, $77 million</h2>\r\n<p>Optimism, which recently launched support for Layer 3 chains to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/293397/optimisms-superchain-now-supports-layer-3-chains-via-op-stack">join the Superchain</a>, will unlock 31.3 million tokens worth about $77 million on June 30, representing 2.9% of the token's circulating supply. Optimism recently passed the threshold of unlocking 25% of its tokens, with three-quarters remaining locked. </p>\r\n<h2>Other significant unlocks</h2>\r\n<p>June 17: ApeCoin will unlock 2.5% of its circulating supply, 15.6 million tokens worth about $20 million at current prices. </p>\r\n<p>June 19: Pixels will unlock 7% of its circulating supply, 54 million tokens worth about $25 million at current prices. </p>\r\n<p>June 25: AltLayer will unlock 6.9% of its circulating supply, 105 million tokens worth about $36 million at current prices. </p>\r\n<p>June 30: Echelon Prime will unlock 4% of its circulating supply, 1.7 million tokens worth about $28 million at current prices. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>