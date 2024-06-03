<div class="flex flex-grow flex-col max-w-full">\r\n<div class="min-h-[20px] text-message flex flex-col items-start whitespace-pre-wrap break-words [.text-message+&amp;]:mt-5 juice:w-full juice:items-end overflow-x-auto gap-2" dir="auto" data-message-author-role="assistant" data-message-id="eaf1cf21-d211-441b-bf0d-26076465be93">\r\n<div class="flex w-full flex-col gap-1 juice:empty:hidden juice:first:pt-[3px]">\r\n<div class="markdown prose w-full break-words dark:prose-invert light">\r\n<p>Bitcoin has correlated with buoyant equity markets in early trading on Monday — with the world's largest digital asset rising over 2% in the past 24 hours. The bitcoin price increased over 2.25% <span data-v-f87c67ca="">in the past day and was changing hands for $69,035 at 7:15 a.m. ET., according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/prices" data-v-f87c67ca="">The Block's Price Pages</a>. </p>\r\n<p>Major<span data-v-f87c67ca=""> European and UK equity indices were green on Monday. In London, the FTSE 100 posted a 13.48-point increase to 8,288.86 in early-day trading. The regional Stoxx 600 index traded up in Europe, gaining 0.44% in the day to <span class="IsqQVc NprOob wT3VGc" data-v-f87c67ca="">520.44. Meanwhile, S&amp;P 500 futures in New York </span></span>were up 0.15%, while the NYSE Composite increased by 1.3% in pre-market trading.</p>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<p>The uptick comes as borrowers in the eurozone are expected to receive relief from high interest rates this week. Following recent declines in inflation, the European Central Bank is forecasted to lower its benchmark rates on Thursday.</p>\r\n<p>Money markets indicate a 93% chance of an ECB rate cut at this week's monetary policy meeting. The ECB is likely to reduce the rate on its deposit facility, which banks use to make overnight deposits with the Eurosystem, to 3.75%, down from the current record high of 4%.</p>\r\n<h2>Bitcoin could benefit from increased market liquidity</h2>\r\n<p>Speaking to The Block, Bitfinex Head of Derivatives Jag Kooner said that historically bitcoin has shown a mixed correlation with equities. "During economic stress, bitcoin often mirrors stock market trends as investors liquidate assets, in a stimulus-driven environment with lower rates, bitcoin may benefit alongside equities due to increased liquidity," Kooner said.</p>\r\n<p>Kooner added that bitcoin is also seen as a hedge against inflation. If the ECB rate cut raises inflation expectations, the digital asset might attract more investment as it is seen as "digital gold."</p>\r\n<p>"Bitcoin might follow equities if it continues to be treated as a risk asset, benefiting from the same liquidity inflows," Kooner said.</p>\r\n<h2>ECB rate decision impact could be limited</h2>\r\n<p>YouHodler Chief of Markets Ruslan Lienkha told The Block that he doesn't see the ECB decision as significantly impacting bitcoin's price. "Expectations of a rate cut in the EU are not reflected in bitcoin’s price movements mostly because the European crypto market is relatively small," he said.</p>\r\n<p style="font-weight: 400;">Lienkha added that <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/297800/bitcoin-trades-flat-as-us-core-pce-inflation-remains-steady-as-expected">bitcoin</a> mostly correlates with U.S. equity markets in the medium to long term, although he acknowledged that some divergence is possible in the short term.</p>\r\n<p style="font-weight: 400;">"Therefore, a rate cut may stimulate the European equity market to grow, creating a positive sentiment in the U.S. market, and then indirectly supporting crypto prices in the near term," Ruslan said.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>