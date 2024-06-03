<p>Global crypto investment products at asset managers such as Ark Invest, Bitwise, BlackRock, Fidelity, Grayscale, ProShares and 21Shares registered net inflows totaling $185 million last week, a fourth-consecutive week of positive inflows, according to CoinShares' latest report.</p>\r\n<p>The streak saw May inflows reach $2 billion, pushing year-to-date net inflows above the $15 billion level. However, volume fell over the past week, generating $8 billion in trading compared to $13 billion the week prior, CoinShares Head of Research James Butterfill <a href="https://blog.coinshares.com/volume-185-digital-asset-fund-flows-weekly-report-88c7662bd304">wrote</a>.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_298182"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 697px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-298182" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/06/Screenshot-2024-06-03-at-13.21.01.png" alt="Weekly crypto asset flows. Images: CoinShares." width="687" height="707" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Weekly crypto asset flows. Images: <a href="https://blog.coinshares.com/volume-185-digital-asset-fund-flows-weekly-report-88c7662bd304">CoinShares</a>.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<h2>US and Bitcoin dominate as Ethereum sees a ‘turnaround in sentiment’</h2>\r\n<p>Crypto investment products based in the U.S. continued to dominate last week’s flows, accounting for $130 million in net inflows. Switzerland and Canada-based funds saw $36.8 million and $24.6 million worth of net inflows, respectively. However, digital asset funds in Sweden and Brazil registered net outflows.</p>\r\n<p>Bitcoin-based funds generated net inflows totaling $148 million globally last week, while short Bitcoin products saw further outflows totaling $3.5 million, suggesting sentiment remains positive among investors, according to Butterfill.</p>\r\n<p>U.S. spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds witnessed $170.9 million in combined net inflows for the week, with $297.8 million worth of net inflows from BlackRock’s IBIT, enough to overcome $260.6 million in net outflows from Grayscale’s converted GBTC fund alone as IBIT took the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/297293/spot-bitcoin-etf-net-inflows-blackrock-ibit-top">top spot</a> from GBTC in terms of assets under management.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-flows/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Flows" width="100%"></iframe> </p>\r\n<p>Meanwhile, Ethereum-based products saw their second consecutive week of net inflows, adding $33.5 million, following the Securities and Exchange Commission’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296304/sec-approves-ethereum-etfs">approval</a> of 19b-4 forms for eight spot Ethereum ETF in the U.S. on May 23. The issuers still need to have their <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296216/sec-ethereum-etf-issuers-s1">S-1 registration statements</a> go effective before trading can begin — a process that could take days or weeks.</p>\r\n<p>“This represents a turnaround in investor sentiment in an asset that had seen a 10-week run of outflows prior, totalling $200 million,” Butterfill said.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>