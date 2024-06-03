<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bitcoin miner Bitfarms released its latest monthly production data, which highlights the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/289875/bitcoin-ushers-in-fourth-halving-as-miners-block-subsidy-reward-drops-to-3-125-btc">Bitcoin halving effect</a> on the company’s bottom line and raises concerns about industry consolidation.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In its <a href="https://investor.bitfarms.com/news-events/press-releases/detail/245/bitfarms-provides-may-2024-productionand-operations-update">monthly update</a>, Bitfarms said it earned 156 BTC in May, a 42% drop from the previous month and down 66% year over year. Of that earned, it sold 136 BTC for total proceeds of $8.9 million (down from $16.1 million in April) as part of the company’s regular treasury management process. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bitfarm’s total amount of BTC held in treasury increased to 850 BTC, representing $57.2 million based on a BTC price of $67,300 on May 31.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The 24.5 BTC/average EH/s (meaning that for every average exahash per second of computational power, 24.5 bitcoin were earned) is down 45% from the previous month, the company said, as May was the first full month with "post-halving economics." The 5.0 BTC earned daily on average equals about $340,000 per day based on a BTC price of $67,300 on May 31.</span></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/on-chain-metrics/bitcoin/bitcoin-miner-revenue-daily/embed" title="Bitcoin Miner Revenue (Daily, 7DMA)" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca=""><a href="https://www.theblock.co/trackers/bitcoin-halving">Bitcoin halvings</a> are programmed to occur automatically roughly every four years. After a halving event, miners receive 50% fewer bitcoins as a subsidy reward for every block of transactions they mine and add to the blockchain. They continue to earn additional transaction fee rewards for each block mined.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Our fleet upgrade is progressing at a rapid pace. Year-to-date we have received 25,600 miners and installed 23,600 miners, with the remaining 16,200 miners in route. Together, these miners provide sufficient hashing power to achieve 12 EH/s in June,” said Ben Gagnon, Bitfarms' Chief Mining Officer.</span></p>\r\n<h2>Takeover denied</h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Last week, it was announced that </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/297070/riot-platforms-buys-9-25-stake-in-bitfarms-following-rejected-takeover-offer"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bitfarms had rejected</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> a nearly $1 billion acquisition proposal from Riot Platforms, another Bitcoin mining company.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Riot wanted to buy out all of Bitfarms' outstanding shares at $2.30 a piece, a 24% premium on the one-month weighted average per share, according to Riot Platforms. The deal would have cost $950 million in total equity value. Riot has since purchased a 9.25% stake in Bitfarms, making Riot the largest shareholder in the firm.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bitwise Senior Crypto Research Analyst Juan Leon </span><a href="https://x.com/singularity7x/status/1795464638882021664"><span style="font-weight: 400;">noted</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that combining the operations of two firms would result in "52 EH/s of self-mining capacity by year-end 2024 across 15 sites globally."</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bitfarms let go of former CEO Geoffrey Morphy on May 13, after Morphy filed a $27 million suit against the firm for alleged breach of contract, wrongful dismissal and aggravated and punitive damages, The Block previously </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/294041/bitcoin-mining-firm-bitfarms-fires-ceo-amid-27-million-damages-lawsuit"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reported</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"The Bitfarms board is now dealing with the poorly planned ouster of the CEO and a hostile takeover," Leon said. "Additional bids could result in a higher takeover price, benefitting shareholders."</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bitfarms’ stock was trading higher by 4% to $2.33 per share at publication time, according to Yahoo Finance. Shares were down 18% in the year-to-date period.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Founded in 2017, Bitfarms currently has 12 operating Bitcoin mining facilities and one under development in four countries: Argentina, Canada, Paraguay and the United States.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. 