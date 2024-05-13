<p>Toronto-based Bitcoin mining firm Bitfarms fired CEO Geoffrey Morphy on Monday, effective immediately, after he filed a lawsuit against the company claiming $27 million in damages for breach of contract.</p>\r\n<p>Previously President and COO, Morphy was <a href="https://investor.bitfarms.com/news-events/press-releases/detail/173/bitfarms-promotes-geoffrey-morphy-to-chief-executive-officer">promoted</a> to CEO in December 2022. However, in March this year, Bitfarms <a href="https://investor.bitfarms.com/news-events/press-releases/detail/233/bitfarms-announces-ceo-transition">announced</a> Morphy would be departing the company upon completing its executive search, though he would continue to lead the mining firm in the interim to ensure a “smooth transition.”</p>\r\n<p>“It has been the greatest privilege of my career to serve Bitfarms, our shareholders, and our employees. I am extremely proud of what we’ve accomplished as a team,” Morphy said at the time.</p>\r\n<p>Yet, relations seem to have soured since. On Friday, Morphy filed a Statement of Claim in the Superior Court of Ontario against Bitfarms, claiming damages for breach of contract, wrongful dismissal and aggravated and punitive damages totaling $27 million, the firm <a href="https://investor.bitfarms.com/news-events/press-releases/detail/233/bitfarms-announces-ceo-transition">said</a> in a statement today.</p>\r\n<p>Bitfarms believes the claims are without merit and intends to defend itself "vigorously," adding that Morphy no longer serves as a company director.</p>\r\n<p>Chairman and co-founder of Bitfarms, Nicolas Bonta, has been appointed interim President and CEO. Bonta will lead the company until its executive search is completed and a successor appointed, expected in the next several weeks.</p>\r\n<h2>Bitfarms’ Q1 conference call rescheduled</h2>\r\n<p>Bitfarms also <a href="https://investor.bitfarms.com/news-events/press-releases/detail/240/bitfarms-reschedules-first-quarter-conference-call-tomay">announced</a> that its first-quarter conference call, originally scheduled for today, would now be rescheduled to May 15 at 8 a.m. ET.</p>\r\n<p>Bitfarms’ stock is currently trading for $1.55, <a href="https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/TSX-BITF/">according to</a> TradingView. The firm’s share price has fallen over 10% following the news, compounding losses of more than 50% year-to-date.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_294042"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 1247px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-294042" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/05/Screenshot-2024-05-13-at-14.53.06.png" alt="BITF/CAD price chart. Image: TradingView." width="1237" height="578" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">BITF/CAD price chart. Image: <a href="https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/TSX-BITF/">TradingView</a>.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>Morphy did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Block.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>