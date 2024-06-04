<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">North American bitcoin mining and hosting services provider Core Scientific announced today that it signed a series of 12-year contracts with AI Hyperscaler CoreWeave. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Nasdaq-listed company expects the agreement to generate approximately $290 million worth of average annual revenue, a total cumulative revenue of over $3.5 billion over the 12-year period.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Our expanding relationship with CoreWeave creates a pathway for Core Scientific to diversify our business model and balance our portfolio between bitcoin mining and alternative compute hosting, positioning us to maximize cash flow and minimize risk while maintaining our significant exposure to bitcoin’s upside potential,” Core Scientific CEO Adam Sullivan </span><a href="https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240603752657/en/Core-Scientific-to-Provide-Approximately-200-MW-of-Infrastructure-to-Host-CoreWeave%E2%80%99s-High-Performance-Computing-Services-Capturing-Significant-AI-Compute-Opportunity"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in the release.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Core Scientific plans to supply 200 megawatts of infrastructure and revamp its existing sites to accommodate CoreWeave’s operations. The mining company said it expects to have the sites prepared for operation by the first half of 2025.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Under the contract, CoreWeave will fund all the capital investments needed to modify Core Scientific's existing infrastructure. To offset the cost, CoreWeave plans to credit Core Scientific an estimated $300 million, which will be gradually deducted from their monthly hosting fees. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bitcoin mining companies including Core Scientific have been seeking to expand their revenues since </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/298242/bitfarms-mining-revenue-drops-45-to-7-million-in-first-full-month-after-bitcoin-halving"><span style="font-weight: 400;">April’s bitcoin halving</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, which reduced miner rewards by 50%. Other mining firms including Bit Digital and Hut 8 were also seen diversifying their revenue streams into AI.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Core Scientific </span><a href="https://investors.corescientific.com/sec-filings/all-sec-filings/content/0001628280-24-021848/core-20240331.htm"><span style="font-weight: 400;">posted</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> a net income of $210.7 million in the first quarter of this year, compared to a net loss of $388,000 in the same period of 2023. In January, the company’s shares </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/274207/bitcoin-miner-core-scientific-to-resume-trading-on-nasdaq"><span style="font-weight: 400;">resumed trading</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on Nasdaq following its bankruptcy and restructuring.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>