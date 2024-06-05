Nibiru EVM to Transform Ethereum Capabilities for Tomorrow’s Web3

Nibiru Chain, a pioneering smart contract ecosystem, introduces Nibiru EVM, a high-performance Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) execution environment, showcased in its latest v2 release.

Overcoming Ethereum's Scalability Hurdles

Nibiru plans to scale beyond Ethereum's current infrastructure, which is limited to approximately 20 transactions per second (TPS) and results in high fees during periods of congestion. These constraints hinder developers from building performance-intensive applications similar to the ones seen in Web2. Nibiru EVM surpasses these limitations by offering throughput exceeding 10,000 TPS even with just single-threaded execution.

To take the scaling and performance a step further, Nibiru plans to upgrade the network to process transactions with parallel optimistic execution, which is targeted for release before the end of 2024, according to Nibiru co-founder Unique Divine. This approach allows nodes to utilize extra hardware resources, pushing the boundaries on the network's transaction handling capabilities.

Fueling Ecosystem Expansion and Enhanced Developer Experience

“Compatibility with Ethereum is a key driver for attracting liquidity and promoting ecosystem growth on Nibiru EVM. Launching a blockchain protocol is about building trust and showcasing real-world utility. Innovating and improving the EVM is a key part of our strategy,” explains Unique.

With Ethereum developers accounting for applications that make up over 90% of the total value locked (TVL) across smart contract ecosystems, Nibiru EVM significantly lowers barriers to entry and accelerates development timelines.

Nibiru EVM empowers developers with a robust, user-friendly environment that enables seamless interaction between Ethereum-based tokens and applications across multiple virtual machines. This multi-VM approach ensures fast transaction processing and a streamlined user experience.

Ethereum developers are able to deploy applications in a familiar EVM environment, reducing barriers to entry and accelerating development timelines, whilst also reaping the benefits of parallel optimistic execution and instant finality.

Nibiru in Early Innings

Since its mainnet launch in March 2024, Nibiru has supported Wasm (Web Assembly) smart contracts written in the Rust programming language. The introduction of Nibiru EVM promises developers an EVM-compatible execution environment that is both highly performant and scalable. Positioned to play a crucial role in the future of decentralized applications, Nibiru is driving innovation and setting the stage for mainstream adoption.

More on Nibiru

This post is commissioned by Blockman and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.