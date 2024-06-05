<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds recorded their second highest daily net inflows since listing, drawing in $886.75 million worth of funds on June 4. The highest record for daily net inflows from spot bitcoin funds is from March 12, where the funds saw inflows of $1.05 billion.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Tuesday’s largest net inflows came from Fidelity’s FBTC, which added $379 million. BlackRock’s IBIT followed with net inflows of $274 million according to </span><a href="https://sosovalue.xyz/assets/etf/us-btc-spot"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> from SoSoValue. The cumulative total net inflows to date stand at $14.85 billion.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ark Invest and 21Shares’ ARKB saw inflows of $139 million, and Bitwise’s BITB also recorded $61 million worth of inflows. Grayscale’s GBTC drew in $28 million, which is its third largest net inflows since its conversion. VanEck and Valkyrie’s ETFs also made single-digit net inflows.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">With Tuesday’s inflows, the 11 spot bitcoin ETFs marked their 16th consecutive day of net inflows, which is only a day behind the longest positive flow streak the funds recorded in January to mid February.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The spot bitcoin ETFs have accumulated a total net inflow of $14.57 billion since their inception. Meanwhile, the total volume of flows in the U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs remained lower than their peak in March, The Block’s data dashboard showed.</span></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-flows/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Flows" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p><a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bitcoin’s value</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> briefly touched above the $71,000 mark during late night Tuesday, changing hands at around $70,800 at the time of publication.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, the U.S. is currently expecting the launch of spot Ethereum ETFs as major issuers have recently submitted the amended registration statements to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Analysts at K33 Research </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/298440/spot-ethereum-etfs-1-million-eth"><span style="font-weight: 400;">estimated that the spot ether funds</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> may attract $3.1 billion to $4.8 billion in net inflows over the first five months of trading.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>