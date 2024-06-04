<p>New spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds in the U.S. could attract between $3.1 billion and $4.8 billion in net inflows over the first five months of trading, according to analysts at K33 Research.</p>\r\n<p>The analysts' estimates are based on market sizing comparisons between bitcoin and ether, K33 Senior Analyst Vetle Lunde and DeFi analyst David Zimmerman said in a Tuesday <a href="https://k33.com/research/articles/1-million-eth-to-be-absorbed-by-the-etfs?product=pro&amp;checkout=success">report</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Some 3.3% of ether’s circulating supply currently sits in investment vehicles and has been on a steady downtrend since the November 2021 crypto bull market peak, according to the analysts. That mirrors a similar trend for bitcoin held in investment vehicles, dropping to 4.1% ahead of the spot Bitcoin ETF launch hype. Bitcoin exchange-traded products have since grown to 5.6% of the circulating supply, according to K33.</p>\r\n<p>Globally, existing Ethereum ETPs hold 28.2% of the assets under management held by their Bitcoin counterparts, excluding the U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs, the analysts added, and in Canada and Europe, that figure is roughly 33%.</p>\r\n<p>While U.S. Ethereum futures ETFs reduce that global figure, accounting for just 5% of their Bitcoin counterparts, Lunde and Zimmerman argue this is caused by the mismatch in the timing of the respective launches rather than being representative of investment demand.</p>\r\n<p>“The thesis of futures ETFs being a nonrepresentative outlier is strengthened by CME’s ETH open interest, currently sitting at 22.9% of the size of BTC, while averaging a 35% share of BTC futures since its launch, indicative of significant institutional demand for ETH in the United States,” the analysts added.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_298441"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 668px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-298441" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/06/Screenshot-2024-06-04-at-16.12.49.png" alt="ETH ETP AUM and CME OI compared to BTC ETPs and CME. Image: K33 Research." width="658" height="551" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">ETH ETP AUM and CME OI compared to BTC ETPs and CME. Image: <a href="https://k33.com/research/articles/1-million-eth-to-be-absorbed-by-the-etfs?product=pro&amp;checkout=success">K33 Research</a>.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>Applying weights from those comparable markets to the spot Bitcoin ETF's combined <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-flows">$14 billion</a> in net inflows since they launched in January, K33’s estimate suggests the spot Ethereum ETFs could accumulate between 800,000 ETH and 1.26 million ETH in their first five months — equivalent to between 0.7% and 1.05% of the circulating ether supply.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_298442"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 888px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-298442" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/06/Screenshot-2024-06-04-at-16.13.32.png" alt="Estimated Five-month net flows to ETH ETFs based on various scenarios. Image: K33 Research." width="878" height="527" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Estimated Five-month net flows to ETH ETFs based on various scenarios. Image: <a href="https://k33.com/research/articles/1-million-eth-to-be-absorbed-by-the-etfs?product=pro&amp;checkout=success">K33 Research</a>.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<h2>‘Still not betting against Fink’</h2>\r\n<p>The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296304/sec-approves-ethereum-etfs">approved</a> 19b-4 forms for eight spot Ethereum ETFs from firms like BlackRock and Fidelity on May 23. However, the issuers still need to have their <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296216/sec-ethereum-etf-issuers-s1">S-1 registration statements</a> go effective before trading can begin, a process that could take weeks.</p>\r\n<p>The analysts said they were “still not betting against [Larry] Fink,” with the BlackRock CEO’s “Midas touch” on ether creating a setup for relative strength for the asset throughout the summer.</p>\r\n<p>“Such significant supply absorption will likely lead to price appreciation in ETH, per the strong relationship witnessed between BTC ETF flows and returns throughout the year,” they added.</p>\r\n<p>The new spot Ethereum ETFs will not accrue staking reward yields upon launch, a seemingly crucial factor in their approval by the SEC. While some argue the lack of staking would lead to lower demand given the opportunity cost, the K33 analysts disagreed.</p>\r\n<p>“More than 98% of the European and Canadian ETH ETF AUM sits in non-staked ETPs. 