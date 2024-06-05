<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Riot Platforms' stock is falling in Wednesday’s session after a short seller released a new report on the company and the entire U.S. bitcoin mining industry.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Bitcoin mining is easily among the worst business models for a public company we have ever encountered,” Kerrisdale Capital analysts </span><a href="https://www.kerrisdalecap.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/RIOT-Kerrisdale.pdf"><span style="font-weight: 400;">wrote</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in a 17-page report this morning. “[U]npredictable revenue, capital intensive, extremely competitive, a pure commodity product, and lately drawing intense regulatory scrutiny even in crypto-friendly places like Texas where Riot has 100% of its bitcoin production.”</span></p>\r\n<p>Bitcoin exchange-traded funds and products and BTC itself are better investments, according to Kerrisdale. The firm is holding bitcoin as a hedge against its RIOT short position.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Riot is a fundamentally poor way for investors to express a view on bitcoin and over the long-term shares have a much greater chance of being diluted into dust than outpacing gains from the new digital gold,” they wrote.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Riot’s stock was down 7.7% to $8.91 per share at publication time, and it was down 42% in the year-to-date period.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bitcoin mining peers also took hits on Wall Street. Marathon Digital was down about 3.3%, while Gryphon Digital dropped 4% at publication time. An ASIC miner is a device that uses ASICs for the sole purpose of mining digital currency.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Kerrisdale believes Riot Platforms investors are “oblivious to shifts in state and local politics and headline risk as we approach another summer which will test Texas’ fragile electric grid.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block reached out to representatives from Riot Platforms and Maratho Digital but did not receive responses as of publication time.</span></p>\r\n<h2>Post-halving data coming in</h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The short report comes the same week Bitcoin miners </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/298512/terawulfs-stock-surges-22-after-mining-186-bitcoin-last-month"><span style="font-weight: 400;">release</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> their monthly production </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/298242/bitfarms-mining-revenue-drops-45-to-7-million-in-first-full-month-after-bitcoin-halving"><span style="font-weight: 400;">updates</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> for May, the first full month since the latest Bitcoin halving in late April.</span></p>\r\n<p><a href="https://www.theblock.co/trackers/bitcoin-halving"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bitcoin halvings</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> are programmed to occur automatically roughly every four years. After a halving event, miners receive 50% fewer bitcoins as a subsidy reward for every block of transactions they mine and add to the blockchain. They continue to earn additional transaction fee rewards for each block mined.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Not a day goes by without a new, significant mining project in South America, Middle East and Africa, while a torrent of Chinese equipment continues to flow into Russia,” according to Kerrisdale. "Competition abroad will only continue to intensify and it strains credulity that US-listed companies…will be long-term lowcost producers and therefore market share winners in this extremely commodity industry.”</span></p>\r\n<h2>Not the first time for Kerrisdale</h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">While saying they are long bitcoin, Kerrisdale has gone after bitcoin-related equities before. On March 28, the firm released a short report critical of MicroStrategy.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“We are long bitcoin and short shares of MicroStrategy,” they </span><a href="https://www.kerrisdalecap.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/MicroStrategy-MSTR.pdf"><span style="font-weight: 400;">wrote</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> at the time, “a proxy for bitcoin which trades at an unjustifiable premium to the digital asset that drives its value. Shares of MicroStrategy have soared amid a recent rise in the price of bitcoin but, as is often the case with crypto, things have gotten carried away.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">MicroStrategy’s shares are up about 145% year to date, trading around $1,681.48 at publication time. Shares were trading north of $1,900 at the time of the Kerrisdale report.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, the price of bitcoin is up 60% this year, currently trading at the $70,800 level according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block’s price data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. 