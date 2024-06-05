SEC Chair Gary Gensler says disclosures not enough to protect crypto exchanges

<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler said Wednesday that federal securities agents may continue bringing enforcement actions against crypto exchanges, even if the platforms disclose their products’ risks to retail investors. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In a CNBC <a href="https://www.cnbc.com/video/2024/06/05/sec-chair-gary-gensler-on-new-t-1-settlement-cycle-market-manipulation-and-crypto-regulation.html">interview</a>, Gensler said crypto exchanges with disclosures aren’t immune to being sued by regulators if they are “manipulating the market.” The companies are also not protected from lawsuits if they publicize “misleading” information that leads traders to pour money into products they otherwise wouldn’t invest in, he said.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Disclosure doesn't necessarily protect a bad actor,” Gensler said. “You can't just simply disclose that away.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Gensler also said Wednesday that most crypto companies still do not issue disclosures at all. He told CNBC interviewers that crypto exchanges have long operated in ways in which trading platforms in traditional financial markets would never be allowed to act.</span></p>\r\n<p>The SEC has cracked down on the digital assets industry in recent years, particularly since the collapse of crypto exchange <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/297664/ftx-lawyers-and-advisors-charged-over-500-million-in-bankruptcy-process-so-far">FTX</a>. The agency has sued <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/293785/kraken-makes-another-push-to-dismiss-sec-lawsuit-ahead-of-june-hearing">Kraken</a> and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/273861/binance-and-sec-face-off-in-court-with-detailed-questioning-from-judge">Binance</a> and is still pursuing a civil case against the U.S.'s largest crypto exchange by daily trading volumes, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/297825/coinbase-accuses-the-sec-of-trying-to-destroy-the-crypto-industry-in-final-push-to-get-the-agency-to-write-rules">Coinbase</a>.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>