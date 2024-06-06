<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds recorded total daily net inflows of $488.24 million on Wednesday, with all 11 funds posting either net inflows or zero flows, following the </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/298544/spot-bitcoin-etfs-887-million-net-inflows"><span style="font-weight: 400;">second-highest daily net inflows</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> recorded on Tuesday.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Fidelity’s FBTC led the net inflows, drawing in $221 million on Wednesday, according to </span><a href="https://sosovalue.xyz/assets/etf/us-btc-spot"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> from SosoValue. BlackRock’s IBIT recorded the second-largest net inflows among the funds, adding $155 million.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ark Invest and 21Shares’ ARKB brought in $71 million, while Bitwise’s BITB saw daily net inflows of $19 million. Grayscale’s GBTC logged net inflows of $15 million, marking its second consecutive day of net inflows. VanEck’s fund posted $4 million in net inflows, and Invesco and Galaxy Digital’s fund also drew in $4 million.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This marked the 17th consecutive day for the 11 spot bitcoin ETFs to post daily net inflows, matching the longest positive flow streak recorded in January and February.</span></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-flows/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Flows" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The total trading volume of the 11 products amounted to $2.09 billion on Wednesday, compared to $2.78 billion on Tuesday and $1.78 billion on Monday.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bitcoin traded flat at around $70,900 at the time of writing, according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block’s price page</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>