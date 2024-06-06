<div class="flex flex-grow flex-col max-w-full">\r\n<div class="min-h-[20px] text-message flex flex-col items-start whitespace-pre-wrap break-words [.text-message+&amp;]:mt-5 juice:w-full juice:items-end overflow-x-auto gap-3" dir="auto" data-message-author-role="assistant" data-message-id="33d43584-9f23-4ee9-ba78-c03c86e46b2b">\r\n<div class="markdown prose w-full break-words dark:prose-invert light">\r\n<p>After WWE wrestling legend Hulk Hogan allegedly deleted internet posts promoting a Solana memecoin on Thursday, the token reportedly lost $15 million in market cap, according to Step Finance's social media account Solana Floor. </p>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<p>"<span class="r-18u37iz">HULK</span><span class="css-1jxf684 r-bcqeeo r-1ttztb7 r-qvutc0 r-poiln3"> Solana memecoin plummeted from $17 million to $2 million in just a few minutes after he deleted tweets about the coin," the Solana-focused <a href="https://x.com/solanafloor/status/1798811071114817707?s=46&amp;t=yoL7WJcO9vZ3TjSE2j6FRQ">account posted</a>.</span></p>\r\n<p>Some users on X shared screenshots that appear to be comments promoting the HULK memecoin allegedly posted by Hogan's account earlier in the day. The Block sent a request for comment to the wrestler's official website but did not immediately receive a reply. </p>\r\n<p>With memecoins becoming increasingly easy to launch, the market for memecoins has exploded in recent months, with nearly <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/298200/solana-saw-nearly-half-a-million-tokens-launched-last-month" data-v-f87c67ca="">half a million</a> Solana tokens created in May alone, according to data compiled by <a href="https://www.theblock.pro/" data-v-f87c67ca="">The Block Pro</a>. On Wednesday, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/298624/ethereum-co-founder-vitalik-buterin-unhappy-with-celebrity-memecoins">said he was</a> “quite unhappy” with celebrity memecoins experimentation. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>