<p>BlackRock's IBIT spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund crossed 300,000 BTC ($21 billion) in assets under management on Thursday, five months after trading began on Jan. 11.</p>
<p>BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF has now accumulated 302,534 BTC, according to its <a href="https://www.ishares.com/us/products/333011/ishares-bitcoin-trust">fund page</a>, with around <a href="https://www.coinglass.com/bitcoin-etf">4,920 BTC</a> in net inflows yesterday taking it over the milestone.</p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/blackrock-bitcoin-etf-ibit-on-chain-holdings/embed" title="BlackRock Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) On-chain Holdings" width="100%"></iframe></p>
<p>IBIT <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/297293/spot-bitcoin-etf-net-inflows-blackrock-ibit-top?utm_source=rss&amp;utm_medium=rss">overtook</a> Grayscale's GBTC in terms of AUM last week, catching the product that had a head start over the other spot Bitcoin ETFs in assets. GBTC originally operated as a private placement fund before transitioning to public trading on the OTC market in 2015 and its ultimate conversion to an ETF in January.</p>
<p>GBTC charges a much higher fee than its competitors — 1.5% compared to the current 0.25% fee for BlackRock's IBIT, for example — with its post-conversion bitcoin holdings falling approximately 54% from around 619,220 BTC to 285,651 BTC, according to the fund's <a href="https://etfs.grayscale.com/gbtc">disclosures</a> as of Thursday.</p>
<p>However, given the concurrent rise in bitcoin's price since the spot ETFs launched, GBTC's assets under management in U.S. dollar terms have fallen less — down 30% from a value of $28.7 billion on Jan. 11 to $20 billion at current prices.</p>
<p>The combined assets held by all the U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs are now at nearly <a href="https://www.coinglass.com/bitcoin-etf">883,000 BTC</a> ($63 billion), according to CoinGlass data — 4.2% of bitcoin's total 21 million supply.</p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-onchain-holdings/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF On-Chain Holdings in BTC (Daily)" width="100%"></iframe></p>
<h2>US spot Bitcoin ETFs hit record net inflow streak</h2>
<p>The U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs reached a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/299019/us-spot-bitcoin-etfs-achieve-record-breaking-18-day-streak-of-net-inflows">record</a> 18-day net inflow streak on Thursday, adding a further $217.7 million to the funds, during a week in which they have generated nearly $1.7 billion in net inflows so far. </p>
<p>BlackRock's IBIT led yesterday's net inflows, bringing in $349.9 million, with Grayscale's GBTC witnessing $37.6 million in net outflows.</p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-flows/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Flows" width="100%"></iframe></p>
<p>While daily inflows into the spot Bitcoin ETFs have picked up back toward record levels this week, volume remains significantly below the March 12 $9.9 billion peak, generating $1.4 billion in trading yesterday.</p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/bitcoin-spot-etf-volumes/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Volumes" width="100%"></iframe></p>