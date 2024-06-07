<p>A group of GameStop-inspired memecoins plunged as much as 31% on Friday, as meme stock darling "Roaring Kitty" live streamed for the first time in three years.</p>\r\n<p>Keith Gill — who <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/294133/roaring-kitty-returns-putting-meme-stocks-and-memecoins-back-into-focus">catapulted to fame in 2021</a> for sparking a retail frenzy that sent the prices of stocks such as GameStop and AMC soaring — shared his GameStop positions in a schtick-filled 45-minute stream watched by more than 600,000 viewers.</p>\r\n<p>By the end of the livestream, memecoins GME and ROAR fell roughly 24% and 31%, respectively, compared to their prices right before the event, CoinGecko price data shows. Meanwhile, KITTY price nosedived roughly 17% throughout the livestream.</p>\r\n<p>All three memecoins had <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/299041/roaring-kitty-memecoins-gamestop-surge">surged higher in the triple digits</a> in overnight trading.</p>\r\n<p>None of the memecoins are not officially affiliated with Roaring Kitty. GME is a Solana-based memecoin that uses the same ticker symbol as GameStop's stock, but has no official affiliation with the video game retailer.</p>\r\n<p>GameStop's NYSE-traded stock was down 40% at the time of publication.</p>\r\n<p>Critics contend the influencers's famous live streams manipulated the stock market, violating federal securities law. Earlier this week, Wall Street Journal <a href="https://www.wsj.com/finance/regulation/e-trade-considers-kicking-meme-stock-leader-keith-gill-off-platform-f2003ec4">reported</a> E*Trade was considering telling Gill he can no longer use its platform after growing concerned about potential stock manipulation.</p>\r\n<p>The crypto market as a whole was also under selling pressure Friday afternoon. Bitcoin was trading down 2.7% to $69,071.36, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">The Block's price data</a>.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>