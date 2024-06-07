<p data-v-f87c67ca="">Roaring Kitty-themed memecoins have posted triple-digit gains after GameStop's stock surged over the past 24 hours.</p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">According to CoinGecko data, memecoins GME, KITTY and ROAR gained 160%, 330% and 150%, respectively — and are currently trading for $0.03088, $0.0377, and $0.001584.</p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">GameStop shares surged on Friday in pre-market trading after Keith Gill, known as "Roaring Kitty," revealed <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U1prSyyIco0" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">plans</a> to appear on YouTube for the first time in three years. Gill had previously inspired retail investors to support the struggling video game chain.</p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">The Roaring Kitty YouTube channel has over 700,000 subscribers and announced that Gill had scheduled a live stream for today. After the announcement, GameStop's stock price soared — now up by 31% in pre-market trading to $61.21.</p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">GME is a Solana-based memecoin using the same ticker symbol as GameStop stock but has no official affiliation with the video game retailer. ROAR and KITTY are themed around the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/294133/roaring-kitty-returns-putting-meme-stocks-and-memecoins-back-into-focus" data-v-f87c67ca="">Roaring Kitty</a> online persona of Gill, who was involved in the GameStop short squeeze three years ago, but again have no official connection to the investor.</p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">The <a href="https://www.theblock.co/indices/other/284149/gmci-meme-gmmeme" data-v-f87c67ca="">GMCI Meme Index</a>, which tracks the largest memecoins by market cap, was down 1.48% at 366.34 at publication time.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>