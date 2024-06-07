<p>Former United States President and current leading Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump took to Silicon Valley in his latest campaign financing efforts.</p>\r\n<p>Trump raised $12 million from a Thursday night fundraiser held at the San Francisco house of David Sacks, a tech entrepreneur and investor, Reuters <a href="https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trump-liberal-san-francisco-high-dollar-tech-fundraiser-2024-06-06/">reports</a> citing people who attended the fundraiser. Social Capital CEO Chamath Palihapitiya cohosted the event.</p>\r\n<p>Trump's appearance gears up his embrace of crypto in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election. Prominent crypto leaders such as Gemini founders Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss also attended the fundraiser, according to Reuters.</p>\r\n<p>Tools for Humanity Chief Business Officer Trevor Traina, who previously served as a Trump ambassador to Austria, told Reuters that Trump "said he would be the crypto president" at the fundraiser. Jacob Helberg, adviser to Palantir Technologies, told the publication Trump "made clear that the Biden-Gensler crusade against crypto will grind to a halt within one hour of a second Trump administration."</p>\r\n<p>Republican National Committeewoman Harmeet Dhillon said Trump provided no details on his cryptocurrency policy. But crypto supporters are still looking to him for the forthcoming election.</p>\r\n<p><span class="css-1jxf684 r-bcqeeo r-1ttztb7 r-qvutc0 r-poiln3">"I spoke with ~6 people there," Intercom CEO Eoghan McCabe said in a post on X. "None identified as Republican. All voted or donated Democrat in the past. Now they’re backing this guy for his policies on war, immigration, crypto, and more. This election is a referendum on those issues."</span></p>\r\n<p>Trump declared <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296773/donald-trump-once-a-bitcoin-skeptic-declares-support-for-crypto-in-truth-social-post">support</a> for crypto in late May and even added the cryptocurrencies bitcoin, ether, solana, dogecoin and shiba inu as acceptable <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/295810/trump-campaign-to-accept-crypto-donations-including-dogecoin-and-shiba-inu">donations</a> for his campaign.</p>\r\n<p>At the Libertarian Convention held on May 25, Trump also <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296779/donald-trump-pledges-to-free-ross-ulbricht-stop-cbdcs-and-support-self-custody-in-speech-to-libertarian-convention">said</a> he would commute the sentence of Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht, stop the creation of central bank digital currencies (<a href="https://www.theblock.co/learn/251860/what-is-a-cbdc-a-beginners-guide-to-central-bank-digital-currencies">CBDCs</a>) in the U.S. and support self-custody rights, The Block previously reported.</p>\r\n<p>Meanwhile, President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign began reaching out to crypto industry players late last month for guidance on “crypto community and policy,” <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/297504/biden-campaign-shifts-crypto-stance-engages-crypto-industry-presidential-elections-2024">sources previously told The Block</a>.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>