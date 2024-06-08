<p>Web3 social network FriendTech has officially broken off its friendship with Base, the Ethereum Layer 2 network stewarded by Coinbase, as it prepares to migrate to a new blockchain dubbed Friendchain, created in partnership with blockchain infrastructure provider Conduit. </p>\r\n<p>The network will use FriendTech's native token as a "fully transferable gas token" and while the protocol didn't specify a timeline for the move, its announcement on X promised to keep its users informed "over the coming months" as development of the blockchain progresses. </p>\r\n<p>While the <a href="https://twitter.com/friendtech/status/1799283480083435815">announcement</a> had scant other details, the move isn't entirely a surprise given FriendTech co-founder Racer's recent <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296790/friend-tech-price-drops-over-20-after-co-founder-racer-hints-at-leaving-base">public comments</a> insinuating that the team desired to migrate away from Base. At the time, Racer's announcement caused FriendTech's token to drop 20% in price.</p>\r\n<p>The recent announcement has seemingly had the inverse effect on the price, however, which has risen 11% over the past twenty-four hours, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/292420/friend-tech-friend-usd">The Block's Price Page</a>. </p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/decentralized-finance/social-decentralized-finance/friend-tech-daily-transactions/embed" title="friend.tech Transactions" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>The platform has recently seen a decline in engagement in terms of buyers and sellers of the keys which grant access to specific users' posts. While the activity on the network <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/292696/friends-again-a-closer-look-friendtech-hype-and-post-v2-activity">briefly increased</a> at the beginning of May with the launch of FriendTech's 'v2' upgrade, with tens of thousands of transactions on the service per day, those numbers have since fallen to levels similar to the pre-v2 upgrade period, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/decentralized-finance/social-decentralized-finance">The Block's data</a>. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>